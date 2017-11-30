

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Thursday morning after U.S. inventories data showed a signficant delcine in domestic inventories.



U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.4 million barrels from the previous week.



This follows a decline of more than 6 million barrels the previous week, and contrasts this week's report from the American Petroleum Institute which showed a surprising build in stockpiles.



Meanwhile, reports say OPEC is prepared to announce an extension of its supply quota deal with Russia at a meeting in Vienna today.



Saudi Arabia oil minister told reporters the cartel is in 'perfect alignment' on such a deal through 2018.



