NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that CashKaro, one of India's largest cashback and coupon websites, is using CAKE's SaaS Marketing Intelligence platform to manage and measure the affiliate campaigns that it runs on behalf of an expanding e-commerce partner network. CashKaro is one of many India-based CAKE clients, including a number of leading ad networks and online retailers.

CashKaro is a one-stop destination for online savings, where shoppers have access to e-commerce retail coupons as well as options to earn cashback on their purchases. As a publisher, CashKaro serves as an affiliate partner to a number of e-commerce providers, including large retailers like Amazon.in, Flipkart and Myntra, as well as a host of smaller businesses. The company aims to drive quality traffic to its partners' ecommerce sites and to offer its millions of site members coupons and savings on a wide range of products.

CAKE enables CashKaro to track and manage the multiple campaigns that it runs on behalf of its advertiser partners, which number in the hundreds. Using CAKE, CashKaro can easily onboard new clients, launch campaigns, accurately track and attribute performance across marketing channels and user devices, as well as set up and automate an array of different payout structures. The solution allows CashKaro to capture very granular insight about each customer's journey to a conversion, including metrics related to user behavior, location, demographics and more.

"CAKE's dynamic platform has helped us overcome many of the challenges involved in keeping tabs on campaign performance, in real-time, for a diverse array of clients and product categories," said Qaisar Farooq, Manager, Operations and CRM at CashKaro. "It's especially helpful to be able to use the same tracking link to monitor transactions across different web and mobile platforms, as well as automate essential management tasks like adding clients and handling payouts. CAKE gives us the insight and capabilities we need to optimize each and every campaign we are running and ultimately drive maximum return on ad spend for our clients."

According to eMarketer, mobile ad spending in India is expected to increase by 85 percent, with overall digital advertising spending expected to reach $1.21 billion.

"Capturing an accurate picture of campaign performance is essential for a publisher like CashKaro, because its reputation depends on delivering proven, measurable results," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "CAKE has many advanced capabilities that empower users to make data-driven campaign decisions in real-time, including multi-channel attribution, event tracking and especially our mobile features, which are critical in a market like India, where mobile ad spending continues to grow at a rapid rate."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 50 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the growth of mobile ad and digital advertising spending in India and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

