NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC: SING), a client of CNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "Companies Offer Intriguing Investment Opportunities as Bitcoin Continues Smashing Records," discusses the operations of several public companies performing in the cryptocurrency market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/companies-offer-intriguing-investment-opportunities-bitcoin-continues-smashing-records/

"On Nov. 15, holding company SinglePoint (SING) soft-launched its much-anticipated proprietary bitcoin exchange (app.singleseed.com), which is aimed at solving payment problems related to high-risk transactions -- specifically those plaguing another red-hot industry: cannabis.

"In the United States, SinglePoint has become a first mover with its proprietary bitcoin payments solution, which is making it possible for marijuana vendors and users to conduct transactions using debit and credit cards via the vehicle of bitcoin. Due to continued federal restrictions, the majority of cannabis merchants operating in the U.S. have had to conduct their transactions in cash only, which poses many problems and inconveniences. SinglePoint's innovative solution, however, is changing all that.

"Designed to serve cannabis businesses but also having application that goes beyond them, SinglePoint's solution is fully KYC-AML compliant and can be used by any business. For marijuana vendors specifically, it can be utilized within any of the states where marijuana currently has a legal status. It is designed as a payment service that enables instant bitcoin-powered purchases using credit and debit cards. Through a user-friendly signup form and ID verification, customers can set up accounts online prior to visiting a cannabis merchant, or they can sign up in just seconds at the point of sale."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

