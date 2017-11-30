NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Link Reservations, Inc. (OTC PINK: LRSV), a technology development company, announced today it has launched www.Cryptolus.com, its first in-house developed software acquisition in the burgeoning crypto-currency technology market. The Cryptolus.com technology and platform bring an immediate revenue producing opportunity and with the rollout of its unique automated transaction platform, greater expansion into this exciting and dynamic market.

According to CoinDesk, a leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency news, as of early November 2017, the cryptocurrency market topped $200 billion in overall value with bitcoin continuing to set new price records.

This first new software launch for Link Reservations under its new management is in line with the Company's strategy of pursuing the building of shareholder value through both acquisitions and internal business development of targeted technologies and businesses, prior to reaching their commercialization stage.

The Cryptolus platform is an innovative technology providing easy access for new investors in the crypto-currency market through its easy to use platform for buying and selling crypto-currencies as well as educational support for novice and experienced traders. The new platform, launched as www.cryptolus.com, is the primary business of Link Reservations, Inc.

About Link Reservations, Inc.

Link Reservations, Inc., has focused on providing secure and safe credit card reservation transactions for the travel industry and is expanding its operations into high impact new technologies. www.linkreservationsinc.com.

This press release may contain certain statements that are not descriptions of historical information, but are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements refer to matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from the assumptions currently anticipated.

