MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading omni-direct lifestyle company, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary CLR Roasters, makers of Café La Rica Espresso, "The Official Cafecito of the Miami Marlins," has entered into a purchase contract to deliver approximately $7.5 million of green coffee for the 2018 selling season. The commitment is for Naturals coffee grown in Nicaragua.

Ernesto Aguila, President of CLR Roasters, said, "We are optimistic about the potential for growth of our green coffee distribution business in 2018. This commitment from one of our green coffee distribution partners represents a 60% increase in volume over 2017. We are optimistic that we will also experience growth from our other distribution partners for this segment in 2018."

Dave Briskie, Youngevity's President and CFO, said, "This new $7.5 million-dollar Green Coffee commitment represents a good start to the 2018 booking season. We experienced efficiency gains and revenue growth this year coming from our Nicaraguan-based operations. This has assisted us in strengthening our relationships with our Green Coffee Distribution partners which we anticipate will lead to stronger sales of green coffee in 2018. I am proud of our team's efforts and contributions orchestrated by our local partners: Alain Hernandez, Marisol Silas and Ernesto Aguila, who assisted greatly in developing this business."

About CLR Roasters

CLR Roasters (www.clrroasters.com) was established in 2001 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Youngevity International. CLR Roasters produces coffees under its own boutique brands as well as manufactures a variety of private labels through various tiers of distribution. Industries served include grocery, retail, wholesalers, hospitality, cruise lines, wellness facilities, office coffee service, and convenience store distribution. It also produces a unique line of coffees with health benefits under the JavaFit® brand.

About Youngevity International, Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), is a leading omni-direct lifestyle company -- offering a hybrid of the direct selling business model, that also offers e-commerce and the power of social selling. Assembling a virtual Main Street of products and services under one corporate entity, Youngevity offers proven products from the six top-selling retail categories: health/nutrition, home/family, food/beverage (including coffee), spa/beauty, apparel/jewelry, as well as innovative services. The Company was formed during the summer 2011 merger of Youngevity Essential Life Sciences with Javalution® Coffee Company (now part of the company's food and beverage division). The resulting company became Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. For investor information, please visit YGYI.com. For general information on products and services, please visit us at youngevity.com. Keep up with our activities by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "encouraged" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the potential for growth of our green coffee distribution business in 2018, the anticipated stronger sales of green coffee in 2018 and the growth from our other distribution partners for this segment in 2018. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to increase sales of green coffee in 2018, and the other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

