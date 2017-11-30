BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - November 30, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage, has been invited to present at the 10 th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference. The conference is being held December 5-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, and is scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro Main Event

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific standard time

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Track 1 (11461 Sunset Blvd, Bel Air)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro13/expi/

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact an LD Micro representative.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty, LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage. eXp Realty (exprealty.com) is changing the way that agents, brokers and consumers work together in an adaptive, sustainable environment. It is an agent-designed and agent-owned company. As the leading, national, cloud-based real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 5,600 agents in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and the provinces of Alberta and Ontario, Canada. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

