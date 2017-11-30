Industry veteran to scale additive manufacturing through inclusive and sustainable solutions

In a bold statement to the additive manufacturing industry, Rize Inc., a Boston-based, next-generation additive manufacturing company, announced today that Andy Kalambi has been named President and Chief Executive Officer.

Andy comes to Rize with more than 25 years' experience in executive and general management, sales and business development across industries and global geographies. Most recently, he built a distinguished career at Dassault Systèmes, where he served in multiple roles, including CEO of the ENOVIA brand and the global executive of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform driving digital transformation initiatives within global enterprises. Prior to Dassault Systèmes, Andy also played a pioneering role in the introduction of ERP and SCM applications through SAP Asia. A qualified Mechanical Engineer, Andy is a passionate advocate for inclusive business practices, based on respecting the environment, as well as social and gender equality.

"We are thrilled that Andy has joined the Rize team," said Nilanjana Bhowmik, Partner at Longworth Venture Partners. "Andy has the strategic vision and proven leadership experience to make Rize the undisputed leader in additive manufacturing, and his appointment reflects Rize's growing traction in the industry."

"Additive Manufacturing is getting ready for prime time and Rize technology represents a breakthrough approach to achieving Additive at Scale," said Andy. "I was most impressed by the incredibly innovative and committed team at Rize which created the industry's first ever hybrid 3D printer. It is an honor and privilege for me to join this great team and bring my global experience to serve the increasing needs in the world for inclusive and sustainable innovation."

"This is an exciting time for us at Rize," said Eugene Giller, Founder and CTO of Rize. "We continue to strengthen our management team and Rize One, the very first printer incorporating our patented and breakthrough APD (Augmented Polymer Deposition) process, is being selected by prestigious customers like the US Army, US Navy, NASA and Merck. Andy's leadership will help us scale the business globally and enable enterprises worldwide to deliver innovative products and services never before possible."

About Rize

Rize Inc is a Boston, USA-based, next-generation additive manufacturing company dedicated to inclusive and sustainable innovation. Rize recently released its first product, Rize One, which is winning industry and customer accolades. Gartner named Rize 'Cool Vendor in 3D Printing 2017' and prestigious organizations like NASA, US Army, US Navy and Merck have chosen the product for supporting their additive manufacturing needs.

Rize One, the world's first hybrid 3D printer, is a breakthrough combining two discrete technologies, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and Piezo Jetting. This is enabling companies to sustainably deliver a vast range of custom and replacement manufacturing parts with the highest isotropic strength.

The breakthrough is made possible through Rize's patented technology called Augmented Polymer Deposition (APD), which enables inclusive multi-material printing with minimal post processing and the sustainable use of safe, non-toxic and recyclable materials. Intelligent products increasingly require parts with variable materials, which include mechanical, electrical and chemical properties. Rize's inclusive APD process fuses them into unified parts, enabling innovators to deliver unprecedented customer experiences.

Rize solutions combine strength, safety, security and speed, all at the most competitive price point in the industry. For more information, visit www.rize3d.com.

