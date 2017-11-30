Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Arkadin for its Innovative Cloud IP Telephony and UC&C Services Solution

Arkadin Total Connect disrupts the market, adding cloud PBX functionality to Skype for Business while using local numbering and offering numerical portability

SANTA CLARA, California, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the cloud IP telephony and unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Arkadin, part of the NTT Group, with the 2017 Latin American New Product Innovation Award for its innovative Arkadin Total Connect, a proprietary cloud Internet protocol (IP) telephony and UC&C solution that optimizes Skype for Business availability and call quality within the Microsoft Office 365 environment. Arkadin's global presence in 33 countries with more than 50 offices allows the company to effectively serve international customers that are looking to integrate its enterprise communications systems under one vendor.

The cloud IP telephony and UC&C services market is experiencing significant growth in Latin America as more organizations recognize the benefits of cloud-based solutions. Many service providers launched new offerings over the past two years in almost every country in the region, significantly increasing competition for small to medium-sized business, large enterprise, and government agency clients.

The key to achieving further regional growth in a competitive field centers on convincing holdout organizations of the benefits of cloud IP telephony and UC&C services. However, this is a major challenge because many are content with legacy premises-based equipment. Furthermore, many enterprises are still concerned about security and integration issues regarding cloud developments, and about the service level they would receive.

"The dynamic technology advances in this field are forcing providers to adjust and enhance their endpoints and client portfolios continuously to address customer demands and concerns. Customers are interested in IP telephony that can deliver the voice, fax, or video packets in a dependable flow to the user," said Sebastian Menutti, Digital Transformation Senior Industry Analyst. "Business users in particular further expect the experience they have on their personal devices to be replicated in the enterprise communications and collaboration environment."

Arkadin, a global cloud enterprise communications service provider, delivers its solutions using a software-as-a-service model and provides audio/web/video conferencing and virtual events, in addition to cloud IP telephony and UC&C services.

In October 2016, the company launched Arkadin Total Connect in Latin America, which integrates its cloud private branch exchange (PBX) functionality with public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity using local numbers. Arkadin Total Connect helps organizations that want to move their enterprise communications to the cloud and remain under the Office 365 environment. The company not only provides the solution, but also manages the client's licenses for Microsoft Office 365-acquiring, upgrading, and distributing them internally, according to the client's needs.

Arkadin also offers tight integrations with its conferencing solutions, which are based on several prime UC&C vendors, including Cisco, Adobe, Vidyo, and BlueJeans, and can complement the tools included in Skype for Business.

"An increasing number of organizations in Latin America are looking to migrate their on-premises systems to cloud IP telephony and UC&C services while remaining under a Skype for Business environment. Arkadin has successfully responded to this need and developed Arkadin Total Connect, adding cloud PBX functionality to Skype for Business while using local numbering and offering numerical portability, something quite innovative for the Latin American marketplace," said Sebastian Menutti.

An Arkadin team consisting of a presales engineer, a project manager, and a technical architect develops tailored solutions with complete implementation transparency for every prospect. Arkadin provides an outstanding customer experience by implementing user adoption services to guarantee comprehensive use of its solutions, including dedicated service assurance representatives, local language support, and customer-oriented internal culture.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

