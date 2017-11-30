

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures drifted lower for a second day as traders continued to mull upbeat U.S. economic data and signs the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in a few weeks.



A December rate hike is all but assured after hawkish remarks from both Fed Chair Jan Yellen and her likely successor Jay Powell.



Also, U.S. gross domestic product surged up by an upwardly revised 3.3 percent in the third quarter compared to the originally reported 3.0 percent jump. Economists had expected the increase in GDP to be upwardly revised to 3.2 percent.



Gold was down $3 at $1283 an ounce.



Chicago-area PMI for November will be revealed at 9.45 am ET. The Consensus is for 63.5, slightly down from 66.2 in the previous month.



Fed speakers Kaplan and Mester are also scheduled to make appearances today.



