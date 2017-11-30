sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,222 Euro		+0,437
+1,05 %
WKN: A0MMAG ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 Ticker-Symbol: S7E 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-100
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SHIRE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHIRE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,813
42,131
15:17
41,806
41,916
15:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION8,43-0,70 %
MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC0,574+3,99 %
SHIRE PLC42,222+1,05 %