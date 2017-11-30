BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition Now Easier and More Convenient Than Ever

To address the critical need to use encryption for GDPR compliance, Jetico, developer of world-class data protection software, announced today version 3 of BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition. The updated central management component of Jetico's disk encryption software, simplifies enterprise-wide GDPR compliance from anywhere now using any device with a web-browser, including smartphones and tablets.

"This tough EU Data Protection Regulation does come with some exemptions," says Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "If customer data has been encrypted, then you no longer carry the responsibility to notify authorities and you are likely free from any fines or penalties. But many companies still resist using data encryption falsely perceived as complicated and time consuming. BestCrypt has been designed for enterprises to deliver compliance with ease and in a matter of seconds just select the target computers and enable the pre-set GDPR encryption policy. Jetico software will take care of the rest."

The new pre-set encryption policy for GDPR compliance can be remotely deployed by using a simple web browser. Admins also have the option to create and save customized encryption policies to best match their company standards.

For auditing purposes, version 3 of BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition, including Jetico Central Manager, features centralized reporting and audit logs. Admins can now run and retrieve encryption reports, including:

Comprehensive information about active accounts

Status and number of licenses

Status and number of managed endpoints

Account activity logs

"These features are especially handy in case of lost or stolen computers. The detailed reports and audit logs allow companies subject to GDPR to instantly prove the encrypted status of the device. The result? Peace of mind and zero downtime." Mr. Waksman clarifies.

Current users of Jetico's disk encryption software will be happy to hear that the latest release comes with additional improvements:

Redesigned user-friendly interface

Instant delivery of encryption settings and real-time monitoring

Support for multiple accounts and role-based access control (Administrator, Operator, Auditor)

Enhanced logging including full list of changes and instantly view warnings/errors

Encrypted client-server communications over HTTPS

Support for featured encryption algorithms AES, RC6, Twofish, Serpent

Support for server clustering with multiple nodes to distribute the workload between multiple servers and boost performance

CIOs and admins will appreciate the updated aesthetics and added convenience for managing all encryption activities. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) working with multiple companies will find even more features to celebrate in this release. More information can be found here.

About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005452/en/

Contacts:

Jetico

Valeria Corti

Marketing Manager

valeria.corti@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 92 517 3030