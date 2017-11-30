BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition Now Easier and More Convenient Than Ever

Jetico, developer of world-class data protection software, has released version 3 of BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition. The updated central management component of Jetico's disk encryption software has been designed with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in mind to deliver simplified administration of multiple customers just one database and a single browser-based console to rule them all.

"MSPs wishing to stay competitive must complete their offering data encryption is a must have that can no longer be excluded. Jetico recognizes the importance of this solution for our partners and customers," Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman explains. "Beyond that, MSPs tend to serve the SMB market quite well. Like large corporations, SMBs are also more vulnerable to threats and compliance requirements just look at the upcoming EU Data Protection Regulation."

The update to Jetico Central Manager (JCM) allows admins to remotely manage and support multiple companies' encryption activities from one database and a single console. Full control over facilities located outside their local-area network (LAN) is now enabled from anywhere using any device with a web-browser, including smartphones and tablets.

Version 3 of BestCrypt Volume Encryption Enterprise Edition features:

Support for multiple accounts and role-based access control

MSPs can now share responsibilities with customer personnel and assign access to Jetico Central Manager Console based on role (Administrator, Operator, Auditor).

Enhanced reporting for customers

Run and retrieve encryption reports to get an overview of all current customer configurations over a selected time period.

Run and retrieve encryption reports to get an overview of all current customer configurations over a selected time period. Audit logs

Review and report all configuration changes made by an individual account or all accounts with complete and precise activity reporting.

Review and report all configuration changes made by an individual account or all accounts with complete and precise activity reporting. Updated aesthetics and added convenience

Overall improvements, including a new user-friendly interface and pre-set encryption policies for GDPR and HIPAA compliance, can be found here.

Mr. Waksman continues, "This release comes with multiple benefits for MSPs. But there's more. Behind the user-friendly interface, a sophisticated yet flexible design enables easy integration with other solutions and platforms. Jetico software is better positioned to serve the OEM market and a vast possibility for technical partnerships."

Proving the solution's potential for OEM collaborations, Jetico has just published a joint press release with Quick Heal. The full news can be found here.

About Jetico

Jetico provides pure and simple data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 10 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005454/en/

Contacts:

Jetico

Valeria Corti

Marketing Manager

valeria.corti@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 92 517 3030