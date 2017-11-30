TORONTO and LONDON, 2017-11-30 14:37 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking Data Corp. (TSXV:BKD)(OTC:BKDCF) ("Breaking Data" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sports New Media Holdings Limited ("SNM"), owner of GIVEMESPORT, saw its fiscal 2018 second quarter Net Advertising Revenue increase by 72% in GBP, compared to the same fiscal period last year.



Quarterly Revenue



Period Currency GBP Q2 fiscal 2018 £1,301,789 (+72% vs Q2 fiscal 2017) Q1 fiscal 2018 £1,139,909 (+71% vs Q1 fiscal 2017) Q4 fiscal 2017 £920,225 (+50% vs Q4 fiscal 2016) Q3 fiscal 2017 £901,180 (+21% vs Q3 fiscal 2016) Q2 fiscal 2017 £755,736 (+13% vs Q2 fiscal 2016) Q1 fiscal 2017 £668,324 (-17% vs Q1 fiscal 2016)



Breaking Data's consolidated revenue from all sources, for the 6-month period ended September 30, 2017, included in its unaudited management financial statements were $3.264 million USD, compared to $1.955 million USD for the same period last year. The financial filings can be found on sedar.com.



Nick Thain CEO of Breaking Data Corp. said: "Once again the GIVEMESPORT team has delivered another quarter of increased ad revenue, making five successive quarters of growth on a comparative quarterly basis. We continue to make progress and anticipate that this can continue in coming quarters."



"In addition, GIVEMESPORT continues deliver world class partnerships to its audience with its recently renewed NBA and NFL UK partnerships for 2017/2018 season, as well as its recent Facebook-exclusive coverage of the PGA Golf Championships in August, driving more than 1.3 million video streams. We are very encouraged by the significant opportunities in social broadcasting of major sporting events as well as the progress of our artificial intelligence platform in our mobile and advertising strategies. "



Notes to editors: Breaking Data's fiscal year end is March 31st. The Company's reporting currency is USD and consequently the reported unaudited financial statement revenue increase year to date for the 6 months ended September 30, 2017 is 67% when taking into effect the foreign currency translation from consolidated revenues in CAD and GBP to USD. All revenue numbers above are unaudited management results for fiscal 2018, and extrapolated from the annual audited results for fiscal 2017. The financial statements can be found on sedar.com.



About Breaking Data Corp: breakingdatacorp.com Breaking Data Corp. is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP"). The Company's technology platform has many practical applications, in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in massive media and data rich settings. The Company's showcase app, BreakingSports, utilizes semantic machine learning and NLP to track social media in a fully automated, real-time manner for significant sports information and events and distributes summarized information through real-time push notifications to consumers.



About GIVEMESPORT: givemesport.com GIVEMESPORT, Breaking Data's recent acquisition, is a leading next generation sports media company with the largest single publisher Facebook page in the world, with over 26.28 million fans. The next largest single sports publisher Facebook page is ESPN with 18.46 million fans. GIVEMESPORT's content generates over 3.1 billion impressions (Aug-17), reaching over 119 million unique users (Aug-17) per month on Facebook alone. Visit GIVEMESPORT's Facebook page at facebook.com/GiveMeSport.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Cautionary and Forward-looking Statements - Statements contained in this news release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements that involve risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of the Company to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to factors referenced in the Company's other continuous disclosure filings, which are available at sedar.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.



Contact: David Berman CFO 905-761-9200 davidb@breakingdatacorp.com



Nick Thain CEO nick@breakingdatacorp.com