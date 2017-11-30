QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASENOVEMBER 30, 2017 AT 3:30 P.M.



In 2018, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:



-- Financial Statements Bulletin 2017: Thursday, February 15, 2018 -- Annual Report 2017, in Finnish and English: Tuesday, March 6, 2018 -- Interim Report 1-3/2018: Thursday, April 26, 2018 -- Half-year Financial Report 1-6/2018: Thursday, August 2, 2018 -- Interim Report 1-9/2018: Thursday, October 25, 2018



The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018.



QPR Software Plc Jari Jaakkola CEO



For further information, please contact:



Jari Jaakkola Tel. +358 40 502 6397



