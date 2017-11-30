QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASENOVEMBER 30, 2017 AT 3:30 P.M.
In 2018, QPR Software Plc will publish its financial information, in Finnish and English, as follows:
-- Financial Statements Bulletin 2017: Thursday, February 15, 2018 -- Annual Report 2017, in Finnish and English: Tuesday, March 6, 2018 -- Interim Report 1-3/2018: Thursday, April 26, 2018 -- Half-year Financial Report 1-6/2018: Thursday, August 2, 2018 -- Interim Report 1-9/2018: Thursday, October 25, 2018
The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
QPR Software Plc Jari Jaakkola CEO
For further information, please contact:
Jari Jaakkola Tel. +358 40 502 6397
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.qpr.com
