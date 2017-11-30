

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended November 25 and personal income and spending data for October are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc, it retreated from early highs against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1847 against the euro, 112.35 against the yen, 0.9876 against the franc and 1.3470 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX