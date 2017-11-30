TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 --Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), makers of the award-winning PATSCAN CMR™ (Cognitive Microwave Radar) concealed weapons detection system are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Franco Cerantola, PMP to the position of Vice President, Product Delivery.

Mr. Dinesh Kandanchatha, Patriot One CTO notes, "Mr. Cerantola comes to us from his previous role as Senior Program Manager and Site Leader with Smiths Detection, Canada. As General Manager for Canada, he gained unique insights into the weapons detection sector from an industry leader. Our immediate aim will be to leverage his experience as we undertake installations at multiple customer locations over the next few months, including at casino resorts, performance centers, museums, houses of worship and select government sites. The perspective and experience that Franco brings will be a major asset as we manage the deployment of PATSCAN into a myriad of real-world conditions amid increasing global market demands."

Mr. Cerantola's career spans over 31 years of successful experience in engineering/operations and program management in the aerospace, telecommunication and high-tech industries with national and international exposure. He is extensively experienced at managing personnel, multi-million-dollar budgets, P&L, manufacturing, supply chain and technical projects as well as establishing strategies to develop new markets. He previously served as Senior Program Manager and Site Leader with Smiths Detection Canada and prior to that as President at FLC Performance to aid project development and delivery management at Rockwell Automation. Before that, he was Director of Program Management & Procurement at Field Aviation (Toronto) and also served as Program Director (Canada) for Thales Transportation Systems where he assisted in the development of PRESTO, the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) public transportation fare collection system. He further served as Senior Project Manager with Motorola Canada, and previously was Operations & Control Software Project Manager at Calian Ltd, representing aspects of the Canadian Space Agency in its Canadarm program for the International Space Station. Before that he was Systems Engineering Manager with Lockheed Martin Canada Inc. regarding the Joint Command, Control and Intelligence System. Mr. Cerantola served as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces (Air Force) in many technical management and engineering roles primarily with the CF-18, EH101 and CP-140 aircraft. He holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering Physics, Laval University, Quebec City, is a graduate of the Aerospace Engineering Officer Course, CFB Borden, and the Aerospace Engineering Computer Systems Course, Royal Military College, Kingston and the Canadian Forces Staff School, Toronto. He has successfully completed additional programs in engineering, personnel/project management, quality (Six Sigma) and software applications and is PMI PMP and JHSC certified.

"I am extremely pleased to welcome Franco to the team today," said Martin Cronin, CEO. "We are at a very important juncture in the growth of the Company and his experience and organizational strengths will be put to full use in the coming months. Now that we are moving into real-world scenarios, we are striving to ensure that we have the mechanisms in place to provide for consistent identification and threat assessment. We are focusing all of our available resources, and are bringing on board additional team members, to help manage this significant and historic task. We are teaching PATSCAN to identify real-world potential threats, and our initial installations are being selected to maximize our ability to capture essential use-case and implementation data to ensure that our future customers have the very best counter-threat solution right out of the box. We are building a weapons identification platform that will learn to identify and share threat data system-wide. But today, we must first enable PATSCAN with the real-world building-blocks to teach and augment this machine-learning process. Strategic organizational leadership right now is the key to successfully deploying this all-new technology, and our results will validate our approach to this ongoing process."

In related news, the Company wishes to announce and welcomes the engagement of Mr. John Martin as Manager, Investor Relations. As part of its commitment to continuous disclosure as a reporting issuer, the Company advises Mr. Martin's current compensation is five thousand dollars monthly (CAD). Current and potential investors are invited to contact Mr. Martin at johnm@patriot1tech.com or by calling 1 (888) 728-1832.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed PATSCAN CMR™ the next generation of its award-winning radar device and software solution. PATSCAN CMR is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system, designed as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Built for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in key access points to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com. Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase at ISC West.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.