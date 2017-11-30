SAN FRANCISCO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- MOVE Guides, a technology leader that helps HR teams move their employees around the world, today announced its founder and CEO, Brynne Kennedy, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Women in Business. Kennedy won the top distinction in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year -- Business Products category.

A passionate advocate for global and social mobility, Kennedy believes that open borders foster economic growth and position societies and companies for the future. She founded MOVE Guides in 2011 to power global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on its Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance, and engaging employee experiences.

Announced in New York City on November 17, The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world's top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees and the organizations they run. The 2017 awards received entries from 25 nations and territories. Award winners were selected by more than 170 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process.

"The judges were so impressed with the accomplishments of all of the Stevie Award-winning women and organizations. The 2017 Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a record number of nominations and had a record number of ceremony attendees," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. "We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Kennedy commented, "MOVE Guides is leveraging technology and services to transform how organizations manage the increasingly critical function of global talent mobility. Being recognized for our strategic involvement in defining and driving the future of work is extremely gratifying. I want to thank the judges, our clients, our team and our partners for contributing to this honor."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About MOVE Guides

MOVE Guides powers global business with the first cloud-based software platform designed for the growing mobile workforce. Industry leading companies rely on our Talent Mobility Cloud to deliver their global mobility programs across more than 190 countries with increased operational efficiencies, trusted compliance and engaging employee experiences. MOVE Guides' philanthropic initiative -- Mobility4All -- provides opportunities for those fleeing poverty and conflict by moving to new locations.

Backed by New Enterprise Associates and Notion Capital, MOVE Guides is headquartered in San Francisco and London, with offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information, go to www.moveguides.com and follow MOVE Guides on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3183402



Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.



Media Contact:

Jeanne Achille

The Devon Group

+1-732-706-0123, ext. 700

Email Contact



