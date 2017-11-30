Increasing Demand for Innovative Mobile Health Services Pushing Already Multi-billion Dollar Telemedicine Industry to New Levels

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent report issued by Markets and Markets, the global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD $90.49 Billion by 2022 from USD $21.17 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 33.7%. The growth of the mHealth solutions market can be attributed to the factors such as the growing demand for healthcare applications, the advent of advanced connectivity and network technologies, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks to provide uninterrupted healthcare services, and rising focus on patient-centric healthcare. Technology is offering a new fix for one of the most confounding health-care challenges: getting patients with chronic disease to take better care of themselves. The emerging field of digital medicine, a combination of remote monitoring, behavior modification and personalized intervention overseen by the patients' own doctors, can improve outcomes in some of the most costly and tough-to-manage categories such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. As a result, more hospitals and health systems are adopting digital programs that have been studied in clinical trials and can be delivered on a broad scale at low cost with the use of smartphones, wireless devices and sensors. A few companies in the headlines this week include Active companies in the healthcare industry include: Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT), Teledoc Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH), Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC), Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH).

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT.V), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it now has over 4,000 paid subscribers using its iUGO Care chronic care management, remote patient monitoring and telemedicine platform. This represents recurring monthly revenue of over US $200,000/month; as a result the Company will reach its breakeven point in December 2017.

"We are excited to announce that we now have over 4,000 patients live on our iUGO Care platform," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health. "The onboarding of patients is starting to accelerate as we move forward with our roll out to over 40,000 patients with the two current contracts in Texas. We are also very pleased to announce that we have achieved another critical milestone, as the Company will reach breakeven in December 2017. We continue to focus our efforts on the front line care providers in the US who are serving the over 37 Million Medicare and Medicaid patients who have two or more chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure. This market will continue to grow as the population ages and expands, and as pressure from lawmakers and insurers to reduce healthcare spending increases. Our iUGO Care platform allows healthcare providers to proactively manage complex chronic care patients in the lower cost community setting, reducing the need for costly acute interventions such as hospital stays, surgeries, long term care admissions and ER visits." Read this full release and recent news releases for Reliq Health Technologies at http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/rqhtf.html

Reliq's iUGO Care digital health solution provides high quality virtual care in the community by creating a "virtual hospital ward" within the patient's home, automatically collecting vital signs and encouraging and tracking medication adherence. iUGO Care's unique interactive voice technology provides patients with audible alerts and reminders to take their medications, collect their vitals using Bluetooth-enabled monitoring devices and perform prescribed rehab or fitness activities. iUGO Care's two-way voice hub provides voice-activated access to patient education content, empowering patients and family members to proactively manage complex chronic conditions. Reliq's iUGO Care cloud platform instantly alerts the clinical care team if a patient develops key warning signs, allowing clinicians to intervene before a health crisis occurs, preventing costly and disruptive hospital readmissions and ER visits.



Teladoc Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) recently announced a proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 3,250,000 shares offered by Teladoc and 830,000 shares offered by certain stockholders of Teladoc named in the preliminary prospectus supplement (the "selling stockholders"). The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 612,000 shares of common stock from Teladoc. The proceeds of the primary portion of the offering will be used by Teladoc to prepay borrowings outstanding under its senior secured term loan facility. The remaining proceeds of the primary portion of the offering will be used by Teladoc for working capital and general corporate purposes. Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation.

Evolent Health Inc. (NYSE: EVH) closed up slightly on Wednesday at $12.65 with over 2.1 million shares traded on the day. Evolent Health partners with leading provider organizations to achieve superior clinical and financial results in value-based care. With a provider heritage and over 20 years of health plan administration experience, Evolent operates in more than 30 U.S. health care markets, actively managing care across Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) closed up over 5% on Wednesday at $14.00 with over 5.2 million shares traded by the market close and was also up slightly in afterhours trading. Earlier in the week, the company announced that Sandi Karrmann has been named senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective immediately. Ms. Karrmann replaces Robb Webb, who has retired from the company. Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company with nearly 130,000 employees united around a common mission: to help people live happier, healthier lives. Through its subsidiaries, partnerships and joint ventures, including United Surgical Partners International, the Company operates general acute care and specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and other outpatient facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom. Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary provides technology-enabled performance improvement and health management solutions to hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, physician groups, self-insured organizations and health plans.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) closed up over 6% on Wednesday at $4.45 with over 3.5 million shares traded by the market close. Community Health Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at urgent care centers, occupational medicine clinics, imaging centers, cancer centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and home health and hospice agencies.

