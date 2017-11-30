Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - Teras Resources Inc. (TSXV: TRA) ("Teras" or the "Company") announces the completion of an initial phase of exploration diamond core drilling program in the southwestern expansion area of its Cahuilla gold-silver project in Imperial County, California. All but one hole were situated west of the current resource area. The Company drilled five core holes during this program totaling 638 meters. The majority of holes did not achieve targeted depths as a result of poor drilling conditions and thus, did not evaluate all of the Company's primary objectives.

The program was designed to confirm the existence of subsurface extensions of highly anomalous outcropping gold-silver veins and to begin testing a large geophysical resistor that may represent a faulted extension of the existing precious metal resource. The limited drilling was successful in identifying favorable structures, veins and intense hydrothermal alteration and justifying the need for additional drilling to focus on higher grade veins to continue expanding the gold-silver resource. Drill sites were selected to better determine the geometry within the gold-silver system by testing for lithological and hydrothermal alteration controls to identify where gold and silver are higher grade and in wider zones within the mineralized envelope.

One of the five holes (CAH-332) was drilled within the resource area to test the strike and extent of the high-grade veins. The hole intersected similar structures that are interpreted to be on strike and parallel to the strike of the larger veins encountered in CAH-324. This is very positive since it confirms the existence of high grade veins as reported in the press release dated June 5, 2014 and guides the Company in conducting additional drilling focused on developing the continuity of high-grade veins to increase the overall grade and expand the gold-silver resource.

The recently drilled core holes are shown on the following map.