Regulatory News:

At its meeting on November 6, 2017, Veolia's (Paris:VIE) Board of Directors, taking note of increasing requirements of hard law as well as soft law regarding independence of board members, decided that henceforth, all the independence criteria of the AFEP-MEDEF Code, and in particular the criterion relating to length of service on the board, would be strictly applied.

Consequently, it made new appointments to the positions of senior director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee. Thus:

Ms. Maryse Aulagnon is appointed as senior director and as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee; and

Ms. Nathalie Rachou is appointed as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The composition of the committees remains unchanged, except for the Audit Committee, which has an additional member, Ms. Isabelle Courville.

These appointments will take effect on December 1, 2017.

Veolia group is the global leader in optimised resource management. With over 163,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them. In 2016, the Veolia group supplied 100 million people with drinking water and 61 million people with wastewater service, produced 54 million megawatt hours of energy and converted 30 million metric tonnes of waste into new materials and energy. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €24.39 billion in 2016. www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005611/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Veolia Group Media

Laurent Obadia Sandrine Guendoul

Stéphane Galfré

Tel.: 33 (0)6 09 78 22 63

stephane.galfre@veolia.com