SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform company, today announced that National Debt Relief is replacing its legacy contact center technology and moving all its customer communications to Twilio. In just 90 days, National Debt Relief rolled out a contact center solution built on Twilio's scalable, secure APIs that will serve 1,300 agents and employees across three service centers. The company aims to provide an unrivaled multi-channel customer experience for the thousands of customers every month who rely on National Debt to rid their lives of burdensome debt.

National Debt Relief's customers are often in immediate need of support to get out of debt and avoid bankruptcy. In order to serve customers in their time of need, National Debt Relief envisioned a contact center that was scalable enough to handle their rapid growth, flexible enough to adapt to emerging technologies in the future and accessible to customers on whichever channel they wanted to communicate.

"National Debt Relief's goal is to be the number one advocate for Americans when it comes to re-establishing financial stability," said Daniel Tilipman, president, co-founder and CTO of National Debt Relief. "Providing an excellent customer experience is absolutely critical to that mission and we found ourselves unable to serve our customers the way we needed to using our legacy contact center infrastructure. With Twilio's platform, we are able to build the exact experience to serve our customers and had it up and running in 90 days for a fraction of the cost."

Using Twilio's cloud communications platform, National Debt Relief's contact center will:

Allow customers to contact National Debt Relief via phone, text message or online chat

Incorporate natural language understanding in order to route calls so customers never have to go through a standard IVR

Integrate artificial intelligence into messaging functionality so that preliminary questions and problem-solving can be handled via an intelligent bot before being routed to a customer support representative

Leverage skill-based routing in order to prioritize urgent customer requests

"National Debt Relief has a history of swiftly adapting to the ever shifting technology landscape in order to serve its customers -- many of whom require urgent assistance," said Marc Boroditsky, SVP of sales at Twilio. "We are thrilled that the organization selected Twilio to help them deliver the next generation of their contact center experience and look forward to working with Danny and team to serve thousands of Americans who need relief from debt and deserve a simple, intuitive experience in the communications channel of their choice."

National Debt Relief is one of the United States' largest and one of the most reputable debt settlement companies. The company is dedicated to helping individuals and families rid their lives of debt and have negotiated settlements for thousands of creditor and collection accounts.

The president, co-founder and CTO of National Debt Relief will be speaking today at Twilio Engage at the Public Hotel in New York City about this project.

National Debt Relief is a BBB 5 star organization that helps individuals with debt reduction, financial consultations, credit counseling, and debt consolidation. 1,300 people strong, across three service centers in the US, National Debt Relief focuses on ethically helping individuals and families get out of debt and avoid bankruptcy.

Twilio's mission is to fuel the future of communications. Developers and businesses use Twilio to make communications relevant and contextual by embedding messaging, voice, and video capabilities directly into their software applications. Founded in 2008, Twilio has over 900 employees, with headquarters in San Francisco and other offices in Bogotá, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Malmö, Mountain View, Munich, New York City, Singapore and Tallinn.

