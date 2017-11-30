SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK: VTNL) (the Company), announces today that the CEO's statement and product launch for its brand label CBD and non-CBD product launch for 2018.

Dan Rushford, CEO, stated, "Our company is now selling and shipping its own cannabis product line, in addition to its legacy veterinarian supplies line. Our CBD pet drops can help with arthritis, compromised immune systems, stress responses, aggression and digestive issues. Veterinarian clinics are our customers, and the industry is finding that hemp based CBD can be useful in treating acute ailments like sprains and strains, torn ligaments, bone breaks and even during post-operative care to reduce swelling, pain and stiffness. Our new products are high-grade CBD and lab tested with maximum performance using 5mg dosages and liquid drops for the best results. The pet market continues to evolve and CBD has gained acceptability."

CEO Dan Rushford further stated, "We have our market launch scheduled for January-2018. In addition we will be introducing another new product called VOS Pet Enhancement Formula. Small pets have a natural, protective ability to maintain their health and adapt to the stress in their life. This adaptive response is the most distinctive and observable feature of good health. This adaptive response is over-whelmed with too much or unrelenting stress, your pet's attitude, energy level, behavior, and health which could be seriously compromised. Our new product formula is a unique natural herbal supplement that specifically supports your pet's natural adaptive response to stress by improving the capacity of each cell to access and metabolize energy better, even under the disruption of stress. Your pet can enjoy an overall increase in health and well-being. Our product was developed by a veterinarian and is recommended as a daily nutritional supplement for all stages of your pet's life. We anticipate shelving the product in most retail stores such as PetSmart and PetCo. PetSmart was the largest pet store chain for specialty pet supplies in 2016, with a total of 1,500 stores in North America."

Vet Online Supply Inc. is a small US based online retail reseller of proprietary veterinary products. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the $38B industry with value priced, superior quality products.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

