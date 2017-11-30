Baby Products Industry Top Players to Gather at CBME South East Asia 2nd Indonesia Seminar

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On its second year, CBME South East Industry Seminar: Indonesia Stop will open its door to the industry on December 7 at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel, Jakarta. It is free to all trade buyers.

Aiming to help local distributors & retailers in the industry, the seminar will focus on the theme "How to Grow Your Baby Products Business". Speakers and topics will include:

"ABCD of Customer Journey in a Store" presented by Fanny Murhayat i, New Business Development Director of Kantar Worldpanel

i, New Business Development Director of Kantar Worldpanel "Online Consumer Behaviour for Indonesian Moms" by Ferry Tenka, CEO of Orami

CEO of Orami "Social Media Habit of Mother with Baby: How to Engage with Customer" presented by Nurjannah Andi Lemmung , Director & Founder of Sigma

, Director & Founder of Sigma Case Studies on "MamyPoko/Moony" by Yoshihiro Miyabayashi , Chairman of PT Uni-Charm Indonesia and "SleekBaby" Lany Cucu , General Manager Marketing Communication General of PT. Kino Indonesia Tbk

The much-anticipated seminar will provide not only educative sessions, but also networking opportunities for local industry professionals. The first 200 pre-registered guests will get tickets to the networking dinner. Registration is still open but seats are limited.

CBME South East Asia is the region's only business-to-business trade fair for baby products. This is the platform for industry players to connect and do business with each other. Visit seminar.cbmesea.com to learn more about the seminar and CBME South East Asia.

About CBME South East Asia www.cbmesea.com

CBME South East Asia, the only business-to-business Children Baby and Maternity Products Exhibition in South East Asia, offers an excellent communication platform and a vast window of business opportunities for the children, baby and maternity related industry professionals. The 4th edition of CBME South East Asia will be held from 25-27 April 2018 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

About UBM Asia www.ubmasia.com

Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is Asia's leading exhibition organiser and the biggest commercial organiser in mainland China, India and Malaysia. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has a strong global network of 30 offices and 1,300 staff in 24 major cities. We operate in 20 market sectors with 230 exhibitions and conferences, 23 trade publications, 20 online products for over 1,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world.