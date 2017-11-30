Global Stevia Extracts Market 2012-2022 by Beverage Industry, Bakery and Confectionary, Dairy Products, Tabletop Sweeteners, Snacks and Packaged Food, Pharmaceutical Industry & Others

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Stevia Extracts Market Analysis By Type (Dried, Leaves, Powder, Liquid), Application, Region, Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 9.45% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by favourable government reforms as well as launch of new stevia extracts by 2018.

Over the recent years, the global stevia extracts industry has been growing rapidly as food and pharmaceutical has been witnessing rapid growth. Globally, the growth in the global stevia market is driven by rising awareness about stevia extracts along with research and development by various countries on stevia extracts.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising awareness of stevia products as well as rising demand of stevia products in food and beverage industry. Among the country France and USA is predicted to advance at the highest rate driven by rising demand of stevia extracts such as stevia powder.

The report provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global stevia extracts market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation

3.1. Focus on Developing region

3.2. Focus on Developing Fermented Stevia



4. Product Overview



5. Global Stevia Extracts Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1. By Value (2012-2016)

5.2. By Value (2017-2022)



6. Global Stevia Extracts Market - By Type

6.1. Global Stevia Extracts Market, By Type

6.1.1. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Type: 2016 (%)

6.1.2. Global Stevia Extracts Market - By Type: 2022 (%)

6.2. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Fresh/Dried Leaves

6.3. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Stevia Powder

6.4. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Liquid Stevia Extract



7. Global Stevia Extracts Market-By Application

7.1. Global Stevia Extracts Market, By Application: Breakdown (%)

7.1.1. Global Stevia Extracts Market Size, By Application, 2016 (%)

7.1.2. Global Stevia Extracts Market Size, By Application, 2022 (%)

7.2. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Food and Beverage

7.3. Global Stevia Extracts Market, By Food and Beverage Breakdown

7.3.1. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Beverage Industry

7.3.2. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Bakery and Confectionary

7.3.3. Global Stevia Extracts Market - By Dairy Products

7.3.4. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Tabletop Sweeteners

7.3.5. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Snacks and Packaged Food

7.3.6. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Others

7.4. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Pharmaceutical Industry

7.5. Global Stevia Extracts Market- By Others



8. Global Stevia Extracts Market: Regional Analysis



9. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges



11. Market Trends



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13. SWOT Analysis



14. Company Analysis

14.1. Sunwin Stevia

14.2. Cargill

14.3. Pure Circle - Everything Stevia

14.4. GLG Life Tech Corporation

14.5. Tate & Lyle

14.6. Ingredion Incorporated

14.7. Archer Daniels Midland

14.8. S & W Seed Corporation

14.9. Pyure Brands LLC

14.10. Evolva Holding



