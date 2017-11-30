Agendia, Inc., a world leader in personalized medicine and molecular cancer diagnostics, announces the presentation of extensive new data at the upcoming 2017 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), highlighting the value of its MammaPrint 70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence Test and BluePrint Breast Cancer Molecular Subtyping Test. A total of eleven posters and discussions are being presented at SABCS, which will take place at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from December 5-9, 2017.

The posters and presentations feature important new data from the I-SPY 2 trial (Neoadjuvant and Personalized Adaptive Novel Agents to Treat Breast Cancer) and the IMPACt trial (Measuring the Impact of MammaPrint on Adjuvant and Neoadjuvant Treatment in Breast Cancer Patients: A Prospective Registry) as well as cost-effectiveness data and performance data across patient populations of different ages, and those affected by obesity and other metabolic factors.

A highlight will be the oral presentation on Thursday, December 7 which will show the first long-term survival results from the I-SPY 2 trial for patients pre-selected by MammaPrint.

Dr. William Audeh, Chief Medical Officer at Agendia, said:

"The breadth and depth of the new data being presented at SABCS clearly demonstrates the broad application of MammaPrint and BluePrint in helping to guide breast cancer treatment decisions in a wide range of patient populations. In addition, it underscores the important role that MammaPrint can take in clinical trials like I-SPY 2. Physicians and their patients want to feel confident that they are using the test that is backed with the highest level of clinical evidence and the most comprehensive data, and MammaPrint can provide this reassurance."

Wednesday, December 6

Poster P1-02-05: The effect of obesity and metabolic factors on genomic assays for risk of recurrence; Hall 1, 17:00 19:00 CST Poster Session 1.

Hall 1, 17:00 19:00 CST Poster Session 1. Poster P1-07-08: Young age and the risk of disease recurrence as assessed by the 70-gene signature an analysis from the EORTC10041/BIG 03-04 MINDACT trial; Hall 117:00 19:00 CST Poster Session 1.

Thursday, December 7

Poster P2-09-19: Genomic biomarker for resistance to Palbociclib in the NeoPalAna Trial; Hall 1, 07:00 09:00 CST Poster Session 2.

Hall 1, 07:00 09:00 CST Poster Session 2. Poster P2-09-08: Analysis of biomarkers for response and resistance to the AKT inhibitor MK-2206 in the neoadjuvant I-SPY 2 trial for stage II-III high-risk breast cancer; Hall 1, 07:00 09:00 CST Poster Session 2.

Hall 1, 07:00 09:00 CST Poster Session 2. Oral Session GS3-08: Pathological complete response predicts event-free and distant disease-free survival in the I-SPY2 TRIAL; Hall 3, 11:15, 09:30 11:30 CST General Session 3.

Poster Discussion PD6-08: Analysis of immune infiltrates (assessed via multiplex fluorescence immunohistochemistry) and immune gene expression signatures as predictors of response to the checkpoint inhibitor; Stars at Night Ballroom 3 4, 17:00 19:00 CST Immuno Oncology.

Stars at Night Ballroom 3 4, 17:00 19:00 CST Immuno Oncology. Poster Discussion PD6-14:Analysis of DNA repair deficiency biomarkers as predictors of response to the PD1 inhibitor pembrolizumab: Results from the neoadjuvant I-SPY 2 TRIAL for Stage II-III high-risk breast cancer; Stars at Night Ballroom 3 4, 17:00 19:00 CST Immuno Oncology.

Friday, December 8

Poster P4-12-01:MammaPrint is cost-effective compared to clinical risk assessment in early stage breast cancerHall 1, 07:00 09:00 Poster Session 4.

Saturday, December 9

Poster P6-13-04: IMPACt Trial: MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular subtyping guide treatment decisions in Breast Cancer ; Hall 1, 07:00 09:00 Poster Session 6.

; Hall 1, 07:00 09:00 Poster Session 6. Poster P6-13-06: A community based study utilizing the 70-gene signature (MammaPrint) for treatment decisions in elderly patients; Hall 1 07:00 09:00 Poster Session 6.

Hall 1 07:00 09:00 Poster Session 6. Poster P6-15-07: Pathologic Complete Response (pCR) in Locally Advanced Triple Negative (TN) and HER2+ (HER2+) Breast Cancer (BC) Treated with Anthracycline-Free Neoadjuvant Therapies and Associations with Gene Expression (GE) Patterns, Tandem Repeats (TR), and Intratumoral Cellular CompositionsHall 1, 07:00 09:00 Poster Session 6.

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint is an in vitro diagnostic test, performed in a central laboratory, using the gene expression profile of breast cancer tissue samples to assess a patients' risk for distant metastasis. MammaPrint is cleared by the US FDA and carries the CE Mark, enabling the use of the test in the European Union. MammaPrint is indicated for use by physicians as a prognostic marker only, along with other clinical-pathological factors. The test is not intended to determine the outcome of disease, nor to suggest or infer an individual patient's response to therapy.

About Agendia

Agendia is a privately held, leading molecular diagnostics company that develops and markets genomic diagnostic products, which help support physicians with their complex treatment decisions. Agendia's breast cancer tests were developed using an unbiased gene selection by analyzing the complete human genome. Our offerings include the MammaPrint 70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence Test, and the BluePrint Molecular Subtyping Test that provide deeper insight leading to more clinically actionable breast cancer biology.

In addition, Agendia has a pipeline of other genomic products in development. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, leading cancer centers and academic groups to develop companion diagnostic tests in the area of oncology.

For more information on Agendia or the MammaPrint and BluePrint tests, you can visit Agendia's patient site at www.KnowYourBreastCancer.com or the corporate site at www.agendia.com.

