Delisting of warrants and certificates from the regulated market and listing of warrants and certificates to First North Sweden



The regulated market for warrants and certificates on Nasdaq Stockholm will be closed after the market close on November 30, 2017. All warrants and certificates listed on the regulated market November 30 will be delisted and admitted to trading on NSDX segment of the First North Sweden (Nasdaq NSDX) as of December 1st, 2017.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.