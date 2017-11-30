EXCHANGE NOTICE 30 NOVEMBER 2017 WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES



TRANSFER OF WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES FROM REGULATED MARKET TO FIRST NORTH FINLAND



Delisting of warrants and certificates from the regulated market and listing of warrants and certificates to the NSDX segment of First North Finland.



The regulated market for warrants and certificates on Nasdaq Helsinki will be closed after the market close on November 30, 2017. All warrants and certificates listed on the regulated market November 30 will be delisted and admitted to trading on the NSDX segment of First North Finland (Nasdaq NSDX) as of December 1st, 2017.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260