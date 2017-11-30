Today, on November 30, 2017, Erik Hemberg Fastighets AB published a press release with information about a mandatory public offer to the shareholders in Götenehus Group AB. The current rules of Nasdaq First North state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Götenehus Group AB (GHUS B, ISIN code SE0001799636, order book ID 37306) will be given observation status.



