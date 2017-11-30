Miton Global Opportunites Plc - Issue of Equity

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 30 November 2017 MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company') issued from its block listing authority of 21 July 2017 50,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 282 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 1,667,998 Ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 26,139,985 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 26,139,985. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734