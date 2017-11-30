sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AAE Management LLC: International Joint Venture in Negotiations With Brazilian Energy Giant Eletrobras About Multi-Billion-Dollar Debt Payment Deal

BRASILIA, Brazil, FRANKFURT, Germany and ABU DHABI, UAE, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The international Joint Venture AAE Management LLC realizes debts confessed in 16 public deeds committed by notarial authorities of first and second real estate office in Brasilia, Distrito Federal do Brasil. These debts result from bonds with a multi billion value.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/613279/Founding_of_the_Joint_Venture_AAE_Management_LLC.jpg )

Under leadership of Rashed Al Mazroui two important meetings on the highest level took place in the first two weeks of November. A delegation of AAE and the Embassy of UAE in Brazil met on Nov 07 with the President of Eletrobras (Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA), Dr. Wilson Ferreira Jr, and on Nov 09 with the Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil, Dr. Fernando Coelho Filho. Both meetings were first negotiations, aiming for an agreement between Eletrobras and the AAE Management LLC, UAE.

AAE Management LLC is a recently formed joint venture of the German AHG GmbH, US-American Eagle Fond LLC and the Al Mazroui Group from Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The purpose is to hit the billion-dollar debt payment of Eletrobras, whose previous omission is under investigation in Brazil and in SEC. Without an agreement, the current privatization process of Eletrobras and the sale of the controlling interest of the company will possibly be interfered or interrupted by an international lawsuit at court in New York. The new controlling shareholders would be involved in an US-lawsuit with worse consequences than the negative result of the "Lava Jato" corruption case.

Press Contact AAE Management LLC
Hoh PR, Clemens Hoh
Phone: +49(0)61724998133
ch@hoh-pr.de


© 2017 PR Newswire