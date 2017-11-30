LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PNOW), the developer of multiple and diverse business ventures, relevant to Central America and the Caribbean, announced that last week, November 20, 2017, the Company filed its 3rd quarter disclosures with the OTC Markets, keeping its current information designation.

"This filing in particular was a very special one for our Company," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO of Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. "These disclosures, which we submitted on November 20th, were our last filing as an un-audited company. On our next filing, which encompasses the annual disclosures, we will become fully audited, once the auditor reviews the disclosures and then submits our information to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) to achieve total transparency. We have strived to become a fully-reporting Company for many years now, and it is officially the time!"

In these most recently filed disclosures, available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/financialReportViewer'symbol=PNOW&id=183032, the Company was able to show the revenues generated by its subsidiary, Meso Numismatics, for the 3rd quarter, as well as the previous year, after obtaining common accounting control, following last year's acquisition. The Company's debts also greatly decreased after beginning to put various noteholders into preferred share positions, while eliminating their debt off the balance sheets.

"For those who know me, know just how long I have waited to show the revenues that we have been generating," continued Pereira. "After obtaining common control following last year's acquisition of Meso Numismatics, we are able to finally show just how impressive our growth has been. With annual revenues just shy of $100,000 and an inventory just shy of $200,000, now is the time for us to complete our audit and show just how scalable our business is."

With all the Company's remaining debtholders and service providers being transferred into preferred share positions, Pure anticipates that its overall debt and derivative liabilities will be lower than any time in the past, as close to zero as possible. Management anticipates an early filing of the annual disclosures and remains confident in its continued growth and scalability of the business platform.

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE, through its developed or acquired assents and subsidiaries, operates multiple business ventures throughout Central America and the Caribbean, promoting opportunities for tourism to the Region.

Meso Numismatics is the Company's emerging numismatic company. The Company has a global inventory of coins and bank notes, and specializes in pieces from Central America and parts of the Caribbean. The Company has rare and exquisite inventory available for sale at www.MesoCoins.com, as well as at some of the largest and most prestigious auction houses in the world.

Contact:

Team PURE

IR Div.

(800) 889-9509



