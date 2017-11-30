

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces that, on November 29, 2017, Dr. David Ebsworth, Non- Executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 10,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company (the 'Ordinary Shares') at a price of 106.85 pence per Ordinary Share. Following the acquisition, Dr. Ebsworth will have an interest in the Company of 135,787 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.13% of the Company's issued share capital.



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | |1 |closely associated | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |David Ebsworth | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Non-Executive Chairman | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | |3 |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Verona Pharma plc | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |213800EVI6O6J3TIAL06 | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | |4 |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | |Description of the financial | | |a)|instrument, type of instrument |Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00BYW2KH80 | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | | |David Ebsworth purchased 10,000 Ordinary | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Shares | +--+---------------------------------+-------------------+---------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) | Price(s) | Volume(s) | | | +-------------------+---------------------+ | | |106.85 pence per |10,000 Ordinary | | | |Ordinary Share |Shares | | | +-------------------+---------------------+ | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information |N/A | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | | | | | | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |29 November 2017 | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, AIM | +--+---------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



