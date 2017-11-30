Envision Energy Announces New Strategic Renewable Energy Forecasting Partnership

AMSTERDAM, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnershipto enable advanced technologies in forecasting methods and models

Envision Energy,a leading global smart energy solution provider, announced today a new strategic partnership to advance research in renewable energy forecasting.

Thismulti-year collaboration, the first of its kind, brings together Envision Energy,theEuropean Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the Met Office (the UK's national weather service), and Aarhus University(BTECH CET) to collaborate on new methods, models and technologiesin order toadvance research in renewable energy forecasting.

"The purpose of this alliance is to work together to advance scientific knowledge in renewable energy forecasting, to accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions globally. Envision iscommitted to creating a sustainable future through developing advanced technologies in anopen and collaborative way.We are dedicated tomakingclean, affordable and sustainable energya reality," Envision founder and CEO Lei Zhang said.

Improving forecasting models can increase the accuracy of energy resource assessments and improve the ability of the grid to plan for renewable energy inputs, helping to lower the levelized cost ofwind and solarenergy.Thepartnership has thescientific expertise, supercomputing resources,wind and solargeneration data,and partner ecosystems todevelop and validateinnovative new power forecasting methods and models.

Erik Andersson, Deputy Director of Forecastsof theEuropean Centre for Medium-RangeWeather Forecasts,said "By combining the technology, scientific knowledge and data generating of the partners in thiscollaboration, we can improve our ability to support renewable energyforecasting. In the long run this will help increase theenergy industry'sability toutiliserenewable energysources. This research will demonstrate the value of ensemble forecasting and further enhance the use of ECMWF weather forecasts inthe renewable energies sector with a positive impact on utilities, grid operators, and most importantly energy consumers."

Arwel Griffiths,Business Group Directorat the Met Office said: "The increasing accuracy of wind and solar forecasts have direct benefits to the energy industry, including more efficient utilisation of national grid infrastructure as a result of the increasing take-up of renewable energy resources on a global basis. By working in collaboration with Envision, ECMWF and Aarhus University, we are combining strong market and industry experience with world leading weather and climate science and technical expertise designed to improve renewable energy products and services for all stakeholders."

Peter Enevoldsen, Assistant Professor at Aarhus University (BTECH CET) comments: "The multidisciplinary collaboration between leading industry, technology, and research members is expected to introduce forecasting methods which will limit the risks of grid instability, unpredictable energy prices and ultimately a decrease of the levelized cost of energy produced by wind - and solar technologies. It is furthermore expected that this research project will develop and implement state-of-the-art scientific approaches, which will revolutionize the entire energy sector and hopefully inspire future multidisciplinary studies."

The initial phase of the research collaboration has focussed on improving wind and solar power generation forecast accuracy using state-of-the-science data, models, algorithms and supercomputing technologies. Subsequent research phases are expected to extend this work into enhanced forecasting services for power grids, e-mobility, and optimised energy management for buildings, industrial microgrids andsmart cities.

More announcements from thepartnershipwill be coming soon. For details, seehttp://www.envision-energy.com .

About EnvisionEnergy

Envision Energy is one of the world's largest smart energy management companies with over 100GW of connected energy assets to its Energy IoT platform and among the ten largest turbine companies in the world with more than 12 GW of Envision smart wind turbines in operation. Based in Shanghai,Envision has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South America and has established global R&D and engineering centers in Denmark, Germany and the United States.

Envision's mission is to "solve the challenges for a sustainable future". The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by revolutionizing the energy industry through advanced technologies.