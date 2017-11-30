Based on preliminary unaudited results Company's sales over first nine months of 2017 amounted to 87,1 million EUR, or 35 percent more compared to the same period of last year. (Sales over first nine months of 2016 were 64,4 million EUR).



Company's net profit amounted to 6,3 million EUR over first nine months of 2017 or 2.8 times more compared with 2,2 million EUR net profit accounted over first nine months of 2016.



Vilija Milaseviciute Economics and financial director Tel.: +370 441 55 102



