Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.11.2017 | 15:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global SSD Insights Report Q4/17: Despite Volume Being Stagnant and ASPs Being at an Elevated Level in Q3/17, the SSD Market Continued its Growth

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "SSD Insights Q4/17: Up - again" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Despite volume being stagnant and ASPs being at an elevated level in Q3/17, the SSD market continued its growth trend as average capacities continued to increased.

This report provides a forecast of the SSD market out to 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Computing SSD Revenue Forecast

2. Computing SSD Quarterly Trend

3. TLC SSD Trend

4. Computing Petabyte Forecast

5. SSD Market by Technology

6. Storage Trend

7. Client SSDs

  • Q3/17 Client SSD Revenues by Supplier
  • Client SSD Trend
  • Channel SSD Trend
  • Client SSD Pricing
  • Client SSD Market by Technology
  • Client SSD Protocol & Form Factor Trend

8. Enterprise SSDs

  • Q3/17 Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier
  • Captive Datacenter SSD
  • Enterprise SSD Trend
  • Enterprise SSD by Form Factor
  • Enterprise SSD by Technology
  • Enterprise $/GB Trend
  • Enterprise SSD by Technology
  • Enterprise SATA SSD Trend
  • PCIe SSD Trend
  • SAS SSD Trend

9. Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dw7fd3/ssd_insights

© 2017 PR Newswire