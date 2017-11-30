Global SSD Insights Report Q4/17: Despite Volume Being Stagnant and ASPs Being at an Elevated Level in Q3/17, the SSD Market Continued its Growth

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "SSD Insights Q4/17: Up - again" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Despite volume being stagnant and ASPs being at an elevated level in Q3/17, the SSD market continued its growth trend as average capacities continued to increased.

This report provides a forecast of the SSD market out to 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Computing SSD Revenue Forecast

2. Computing SSD Quarterly Trend

3. TLC SSD Trend

4. Computing Petabyte Forecast

5. SSD Market by Technology

6. Storage Trend

7. Client SSDs

Q3/17 Client SSD Revenues by Supplier

Client SSD Trend

Channel SSD Trend

Client SSD Pricing

Client SSD Market by Technology

Client SSD Protocol & Form Factor Trend

8. Enterprise SSDs

Q3/17 Enterprise SSD Revenues by Supplier

Captive Datacenter SSD

Enterprise SSD Trend

Enterprise SSD by Form Factor

Enterprise SSD by Technology

Enterprise $/GB Trend

Enterprise SSD by Technology

Enterprise SATA SSD Trend

PCIe SSD Trend

SAS SSD Trend

9. Summary

