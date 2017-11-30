The Deltic Group LTD Acquires 3% in Revolution Bars Group PLC

LONDON, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached[ii]: Revolution Bars Group PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)[iii]: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation[iv] Name Deltic Group Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Milton Keynes, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)[v] Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached[vi]: 28 November 2017 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 30 November 2017 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of Total number of attached to through financial both in % voting rights of shares instruments (8.A + 8.B) issuer[vii] (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.0% 3.0% 50,000,000 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached[viii] A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights[ix] % of voting rights Indirect Direct Indirect Direct (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of 2004/109/ Directive Directive Directive EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1 (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) ) GB00BVDPPV41 1,500,000 3.0% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,500,000 3.0% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Number of voting rights Exercise/ that may be acquired if % of Type of financial Expiration Conversion the instrument is voting instrument date[x] Period[xi] exercised/converted. rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Exercise/ Physical Number of % of financial Expiration Conversion or cash voting voting instrument date[x] Period [xi] settlement[xii] rights rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer[xiii] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity[xiv] (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights through % of voting financial rights if it instruments if it equals or is equals or is higher than the higher than the Total of both if it equals or notifiable notifiable is higher than the notifiable Name[xv] threshold threshold threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information[xvi]





Place of completion United Kingdom Date of completion 30 November 2017