Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.11.2017 | 15:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The Deltic Group LTD Acquires 3% in Revolution Bars Group PLC

LONDON, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

    1a. Identity of the issuer or the
    underlying issuer of existing shares
    to which voting rights are
    attached[ii]:                                     Revolution Bars Group PLC

    1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if
    appropriate)
    Non-UK issuer
    2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an
    "X")
    An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                     X
    An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
    An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
    Other (please specify)[iii]:
    3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation[iv]
    Name                                   Deltic Group Limited
    City and country of registered
    office (if applicable)                 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom
    4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)[v]
    Name
    City and country of registered
    office (if applicable)
    5. Date on which the threshold was
    crossed or reached[vi]:                28 November 2017
    6. Date on which issuer notified
    (DD/MM/YYYY):                          30 November 2017
    7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
                 % of voting
                    rights       % of voting rights        Total of      Total number of
                  attached to     through financial        both in %     voting rights of
                    shares          instruments           (8.A + 8.B)     issuer[vii]   
                (total of 8.A)  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B2)                
                                                          
    Resulting
    situation on
    the date on
    which
    threshold was
    crossed or
    reached        3.0%                                  3.0%          50,000,000
    Position of
    previous
    notification
    (if applicable)



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the
    threshold was crossed or reached[viii]
    A: Voting rights attached to shares
    Class/type of
    shares

    ISIN code (if
    possible)          Number of voting rights[ix]             % of voting rights
                                                                         Indirect

                    Direct             Indirect             Direct
                                                                          (Art 10
                                                                            of
                                                                         Directive
                   (Art 9 of          (Art 10 of          (Art 9 of      2004/109/
                   Directive           Directive          Directive         EC)
                 2004/109/EC)        2004/109/EC)        2004/109/EC)    (DTR5.2.1
                   (DTR5.1)           (DTR5.2.1)           (DTR5.1)          )
    GB00BVDPPV41   1,500,000                               3.0%

    SUBTOTAL 8. A             1,500,000                           3.0%

    B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive
    2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
                                                                                                         
                                                      Number of voting rights
                                  Exercise/           that may be acquired if      % of
    Type of financial  Expiration Conversion          the instrument is           voting
    instrument         date[x]    Period[xi]          exercised/converted.        rights

                                  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

    B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art.
    13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
                                                  
    Type of                      Exercise/    Physical           Number of     % of
    financial   Expiration       Conversion   or cash            voting       voting
    instrument  date[x]          Period [xi]  settlement[xii]    rights       rights
 
                                  SUBTOTAL 8.B.2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
    (please mark the

    applicable box with an "X")
    Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by
    any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other
    undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the
    (underlying) issuer[xiii]
    Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting
    rights and/or the
    financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
    ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity[xiv] (please add
    additional rows as necessary)
                                           % of voting
                                         rights through
                         % of voting        financial
                        rights if it    instruments if it
                        equals or is      equals or is
                       higher than the   higher than the   Total of both if it equals or
                         notifiable        notifiable      is higher than the notifiable
        Name[xv]          threshold         threshold                threshold

    10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
    Name of the proxy holder
    The number and % of voting rights
    held
    The date until which the voting
    rights will be held

    11. Additional information[xvi]




Place of completion United Kingdom
    Date of completion  30 November 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire