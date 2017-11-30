The "European Integrated Facility Management Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This study provides a full competitive analysis, including market shares, of the European market, both as a whole and at a regional level. It includes market revenue and growth forecasts to 2022 as well as analysis by country, service type, delivery model, vertical end-user market, and contract type.

The integrated facility management (IFM) market in Europe is the fastest growing segment of the overall facility management (FM) industry. It is growing at the expense of the single service and bundled service segments. Currently, integrated facility management is going through a state of transformation, which is driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, and creative new service offerings alongside a more long-term trend of service integration and internationalisation.

The IFM market is expected to see healthy growth throughout the forecast period. However, expectations will be kept in check by fierce competition and maturing of key markets such as the United Kingdom. The IFM market in Europe is one of the most developed and mature markets in the world and has a highly competitive international supply base. In many countries, services are commoditising and organic growth is hard to find. Therefore, companies need to innovate in order to ensure continued growth and profitability.

The industry will continue to move towards service integration and sophisticated advisory services focussed on business productivity. Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity will continue. This study provides an in-depth understanding of the growth opportunities in the European IFM market in the wake of these transformations. The study includes growth forecasts, comprehensive market metrics, competitive analysis, service trends, customer sector trends, and a mapping of the most attractive opportunities for growth to 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers And Restraints-Total IFM Market

4. Forecasts And Trends-Total IFM Market

5. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total IFM Market

6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

7. UK Analysis

8. Germany Analysis

9. France Analysis

10. Italy Analysis

11. Spain Analysis

12. Benelux Analysis

13. Scandinavia Analysis

14. Alpine Region Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vqhnr4/european.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171130005644/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Facilities Management