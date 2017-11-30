Golar LNG: Golar LNG Dividend Information

Reference is made to the third quarter 2017 report released on November 30, 2017. Golar LNG has declared a total dividend of $0.05 per share to be paid on or about January 4, 2018. The record date will be December 14, 2017.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

30 November, 2017





