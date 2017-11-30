Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.80%

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global nano calcium carbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing economy of APAC. APAC is the leading and growing geographical segment of the global nano calcium carbonate market. The economic growth and rising disposable income of consumers and the industrialization and economic development in emerging countries such as India, Japan, and China are the key drivers for the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market in APAC.



The flourishing paints and coatings industry is fueling the development of the global nano calcium carbonate market in this region. The developing building and construction industry will accelerate the growth of the nano calcium carbonate market in APAC.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing demand from pharmaceutical industry. The rising consumption of nano calcium carbonate in the pharmaceutical and paints and coatings industries is expected to increase its demand during the forecast period. The versatile properties of nano calcium carbonate make it suitable for use in many end-use industries. It is considered as non-toxic as per the Food and Drug Administration.



Therefore, it can be used as an additive in food and as a direct or indirect ingredient in pharmaceutical applications. Substantial growth in pharmaceuticals is one of the driving factors for the growth of the global nano calcium carbonate market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Reducing sources of limestone. Limestone is one of the economic sources available to manufacture calcium carbonate. Some of the limestone reserves can yield as high as 98%-99% of calcium carbonate. Limestone reserves are highly concentrated in North America, especially in the US. The major consumers of nano calcium carbonate are located away from the reserves of limestone.



Hence, limestone mining is considered a costly process by the nano calcium carbonate manufacturers. In addition, the rising environmental concerns, as well as the public concerns toward limestone mining due to increasing noise and air pollution are hindering the market growth. Suppliers are forced to bear the compliance costs to carry out the mining operations.



