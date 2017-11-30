System in Package Market Worth 9.07 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "System in Package Market by Packaging Technology (2D IC, 2.5D IC, 3D IC), Package Type (BGA, SOP), Packaging Method (Flip Chip, Wire Bond), Device (RF Front-End, RF Amplifier), Application (Consumer Electronics, Communications) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 5.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.07 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.4%. The factors that are driving the growth of this market are the growing demand for miniaturization of electronics devices, the impact of Internet of Things (IoT), and reduced time-to-market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse56 market data tables,52 figures spread through154 pages and in-depth TOC on"System in Package Market - Global Forecast to 2023"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/System-In-Package-SIP-Market-Chip-Stack-Multi-Chip-Module-MCM-Market-625.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



"System in package market for 3D IC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

The market for 3D IC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the increasing need for advanced architecture in electronics products, growing need for miniaturized electronic devices, and growing use of tablets, smartphones, and gaming devices.

"System in package market for FOWLP expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period"

The market for FOWLP is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. This growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for semiconductor ICs for IoT application that allows devices to assemble data using sensors and actuators and transmit data to a centralized location on a real-time basis.

Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=625

"The consumer electronics application expected to lead the system in package market between 2017 and 2023"

Among various applications, the consumer electronics application expected to account the largest size of the overall system in package market between 2017 and 2023. Consumer electronics products, such as mobile phones, tablets, netbook PCs, digital video cameras, navigation devices, and gaming controllers, are adopting the advanced architecture. Moreover, these products address features that increase the demand for miniaturized electronic devices with improved performance in consumer electronics. With all this development in the consumer electronics application, the demand for system in package would also rise.

"APAC expected to lead the system in package market between 2017 and 2023"

APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the system in package market during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market in APAC are the presence of major semiconductor foundries and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) players including TSMC (Taiwan), UMC (Taiwan), ASE Group (Taiwan), SPIL (Taiwan), and JCET (China), proximity to major downstream electronics manufacturing operations, government-sponsored infrastructure support, tax incentives, and availability of skilled engineers and labor at a relatively low cost.

Inquiry Before Buy @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=625

ASE Group (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (US), JCET (China), Chipmos Technologies (Taiwan), Chipbond Technology (Taiwan), KYEC (Taiwan), Intel (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Texas Instruments (US), and Signetics (South Korea) are the major players operating in the system in package market.

Browse Related Reports

3D IC and 2.5D IC Packaging Market by Application (Logic, Imaging & Optoelectronics, Memory, MEMS/Sensors, LED, Power), Packaging Technology (3D Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging, 3D TSV, 2.5D), End-User Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/3dic-25d-tsv-interconnect-for-advanced-packaging-market-130814873.html

Flip Chip Technology Market by Wafer Bumping Process (CU Pillar, Lead-Free), Packaging Technology (2D IC, 2.5D IC, 3D IC), Packaging Type (BGA, PGA, LGA, SIP, CSP), Product (Memory, LED, CPU, GPU, SOC), Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flip-chip-technology-market-264572064.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets