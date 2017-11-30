As previously communicated in 62/17, 58/17 and 55/17, Nasdaq Nordic is intending to transfer the existing Market Segments for warrants and certificates on the Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm regulated markets to respective First North Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs) operated by Nasdaq Nordic.



Migration will be completed by an automatic transfer of all remaining Order books the evening November 30, 2017, effective December 1, 2017.



Based on MiFiD II requirements Nasdaq Nordic has decided to create additional Market Segments when transferring the Market Segments for Exchange Trading Notes (ETNs). Following new Market segments on respective Market will therefore be created:



-- (1) Tracker Certificates; and -- (2) Leverage Certificates.



These Market Segments will fully support Market Maker Orders (MMO) used for Market Making purposes, please see 70/17.



Additionally, based on Member request, a third transitional Market Segment will be added on First North Sweden for:



-- (3) Tracker Certificates non-MMO.



This Market Segment will not support MMO and will be provided for a selected group of Order books during a transitional period for those Market Makers not able to support MMO. This Market Segment will be transferred to First North Sweden on December 1, 2017 and it will be provided to the end of Q1, 2018 after which it will cease to exist.



This Market Segment will also differ in terms of the Trading Schedule, where the Order books will utilize the current production Trading Schedule, with a randomized opening auction uncrossing between 09:00:25 and 09:00:30 CET. In addition Safeguards in Opening auction and Volatility Guards will apply due to MiFID II requirements. Separate notice will follow on the configuration of these mechanisms to manage volatility.



Migration plan



The transfer will be completed in a three step process where the new market segments under respective First North MTFs will be available in production on mid November 2017. A migration period for moving a limited set of existing instruments for verification will follow and as of December 1, 2017, trading will continue on the new market segments under First North in Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm. This effectively means that the last day of trading in warrants and certificates on the existing market segments on the regulated market will be November 30, 2017.



GCF and INET identifiers:



Current market segments will be permanently closed at the end of the trading day on November 30, 2017, with the exception that the Market Segment OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes will move under First North with a new segment name STO NMMO Tracker Certificates. The trading will continue on the new and moved market segments on First North MTFs as of December 1, 2017.





Current Current Market New New Segment Segment INET GCF ID Exchange/ Segment name Exchange Name Symbol ID MIC /MIC XCSE OMX CPH FNDK CPH CPH CERT 206 814 Certificates Certificates (168) XCSE OMX CPH Warrants FNDK CPH Warrants CPH WAR 207 816 (167) XHEL OMX HEL FNFI HEL HEL CERT 189 812 Certificates Certificates (159) XHEL OMX HEL Covered FNFI HEL Warrants HEL WAR 187 808 Warrants (64) XSTO OMX STO FNSE STO STO CERT 188 810 Certificates Certificates (160) XSTO OMX STO Warrants FNSE STO Warrants STO WAR 186 806 (4) XCSE OMX CPH Exchange FNDK CPH Tracker CPH TRA 208 818 Traded Notes Certificates (196) XCSE OMX CPH Exchange FNDK CPH Leverage CPH LEV 209 820 Traded Notes Certificates (196) XHEL OMX HEL Exchange FNFI HEL Tracker HEL TRA 210 822 Traded Notes Certificates (157) XHEL OMX HEL Exchange FNFI HEL Leverage HEL LEV 211 824 Traded Notes Certificates (157) XSTO OMX STO Exchange FNSE STO Tracker STO TRA 212 826 Traded Notes Certificates (158) XSTO OMX STO Exchange FNSE STO Leverage STO LEV 213 828 Traded Notes Certificates (158) XSTO OMX STO Exchange FNSE STO NMMO STO TNM 158 264 Traded Notes Tracker (158) Certificates





Turnover Lists and List population ids:



New turnover lists and list population ids will be created for the instruments traded on the new market segments for Tracker Certificates and Leverage Certificates. Please find the table describing the details of the current and future turnover list and list population ids below. There will be no changes in the current turnover lists and list population ids for Warrants and Certificates.





Exchan List Name Code List List List GCF ID Change ge ID Population Populati description name on ID XCSE Exchange ETN 124612 ETNs 123654 10712 Will be Traded DKK Copenhagen deactivated Notes DKK 2017-11-30 FNDK CPH Tracker CPHTC 124629 CPH Tracker 123676 14530 NEW Certificat Certificat es es FNDK CPH CPHLC 124630 CPH 123681 14532 NEW Leverage Leverage Certificat Certificat es es XHEL Exchange ETN 124611 ETNs 123653 10710 Will be Traded EUR Helsinki deactivated Notes EUR 2017-11-30 FNFI HEL Tracker HELTC 124631 HEL Tracker 123677 14534 NEW Certificat Certificat es es FNFI HEL HELLC 124632 HEL 123680 14536 NEW Leverage Leverage Certificat Certificat es es XSTO Exchange ETN 124610 ETNs 123652 10708 Will be Traded SEK Stockholm deactivated Notes SEK 2017-11-30 FNSE STO Tracker STOTC 124633 STO Tracker 123678 14538 NEW Certificat Certificat es es FNSE STO STOLC 124634 STO 123679 14540 NEW Leverage Leverage Certificat Certificat es es





New Market Segment "STO NMMO Tracker Certificates (158) STO TNM" will be included in "STO Tracker Certificates (212) STO TRA" turnover lists.



Time schedule:



Dates for INET and GCF production launch:



1. New market segments available- by November 15, 2017 2. New market segments available for test transfer of a limited set of existing instruments from the regulated market to new market segments under First North - November 15, 2017 until the end of the trading day on November 30, 2017 3. Closure of the market segments on the regulated market and transfer of the remaining instruments to the new market segments under First North: a. Closure of the existing Market Segments on the regulated markets: End of trading day on November 30, 2017 b. All instruments traded on First North Sweden, First North Denmark, First North Finland: December 1, 2017



Market Model



The Nasdaq Nordic Market Model will be updated and the new version will be effective as of December 1, 2017



Support



For technical questions relating to testing, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:



Phone: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com