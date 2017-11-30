Neste Oyj: Member of Neste Board of Directors resigns

Neste Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

30 November 2017 at 4:30 pm (EET)

Member of Neste Board of Directors resigns

Heike van de Kerkhof, member of the Board of Directors of Neste, has as of today resigned from the Board of Directors, as she will become employed by BP in the United Kingdom at the beginning of next year. BP is engaged in business operations competing with Neste.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board and the Board of Directors have assessed that the Board will remain functional despite van de Kerkhof's departure, and that the Board's composition will continue to meet the requirements set in the articles of association. The Shareholders' Nomination Board will provide its proposal on the composition of the Board in January based on which proposal a decision will be made in the Annual General Meeting of Neste on 5 April 2018.

The Board has among its members elected Laura Raitio to replace van de Kerkhof as a member of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Raitio will also continue to be a member of the Audit Committee.

"Neste's position is strong now that renewable solutions are required in other areas as well as the transport sector, for example in the chemical industry and aviation. I am happy and thankful to have had this opportunity to help build its success, even if only for a short time," says Heike van de Kerkhof.

"Despite having served on the Neste Board of Directors for just eight months, Heike van de Kerkhof's expertise and extensive experience in chemical engineering and the industry have helped Neste in developing its business. I thank her for her contribution and wish her every success in her future endeavors," says Jorma Eloranta, Chair of Neste's Board of Directors.

Neste Corporation

Kaisa Lipponen

Director, Corporate Communications

For additional information, please contact:

Jorma Eloranta, Chair of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 10 458 4295/Anna Borovikova

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues, and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world. Read more: neste.com (https://www.neste.com/fi/en)

