Lenta Partners With NET(net) For Technology Supply Chain Optimization Services

HOLLAND, Michigan, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NET(net) and Lenta announce today that they have entered into a long term Managed Services agreement that builds on their previous mutual successes in achieving significant investment optimization in technology related projects. This agreement solidifies Lenta's commitment in leveraging IT to further enable and modernize its business and facilitate business growth objectives, and underscores NET(net)'s market leadership in Technology Supply Chain Optimization Services on a global basis.

Lenta Director and CIO, Vsevolod Kuzmich says, "We believe the combination of NET(net) and Lenta working together on our entire strategic technology portfolio will have a transformational effect across the company. Leveraging the savings and optimizations that will be achieved working with NET(net) will enable us to invest in innovation that will drive more value to our company's growth and financial objectives. Our expectation is that the Managed Services program from NET(net) will pay for itself many times over. That ROI coupled with our previous successful engagement experiences with NET(net) made this a business justifiable decision."

"We are pleased to be supporting Lenta in a long-term and strategic Managed Services agreement" added NET(net) CEO, Kellsey Le. "Lenta has identified the latent value in their technology supply chain, formulated a plan to capture that value, and will leverage those savings and benefits to transform the technology supply chain into an innovative, responsive, focused, and flexible asset to help the company achieve its business growth objectives. The IT and Finance Group within Lenta will have a leadership role in delivering new savings and optimization, and will be adding incremental and measurable economic and strategic value to their overall business and core company objectives, and we couldn't be happier to support them in achieving these goals."

About Lenta

Lenta (www.lenta.com) is one of the largest retail chains in Russia and the country's largest hypermarket chain. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg.Lenta operates 214hypermarkets and 71 supermarkets in 79cities across Russia.

About NET(net)

NET(net) is the world's leading IT Investment Optimization firm, helping clients find, get and keep more economic and strategic value. With 2,500 clients around the world in nearly all industries and geographies, NET(net) has captured over $250 billion since 2002.

