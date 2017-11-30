Global Block Chain Technology Market 2017-2025 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 55.5%

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global block chain technology market was valued at US$ 482.1 Mn in 2016, expanding at a CAGR of 55.5% from 2017 to 2025.



Block chain technology is one of the most promising upcoming technological trends in the information technology domain. It enables a ledger that can be accessed by parties involved in the transaction and can act as the universal irrefutable depository of all transactions between the involved parties.



The numerous benefits involved in developing such a platform have already attracted the attention and hence, investments, from the financial sector as well as many technological giants. Recent investments have been made in the technology by various financial institutions in association with key technology players to further improve the efficiency of the underlying financial processes and help minimize the risk. Not only does the technology hold the ability to disrupt the way the financial sector often works, but it will also have conclusive effects on non-financial industries including consumer goods, technology, and media & telecom, among others.



Key Trends:

Growing interest of the BFSI sector and increasing merchants accepting crypto currencies offers huge growth potential

Block chain technology powered by artificial intelligence is gaining huge traction

Uncertainty in regulatory status

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Block Chain Technology Market, by Type, 2016

2.3. Global Block Chain Technology Market, by Application, 2016

2.4. Global Block Chain Technology Market, by End-Use Industry, 2016

2.5. Global Block Chain Technology Market, by Region, 2016

2.6. Global Block Chain Technology Market: Premium Insight



3. Global Block Chain Technology Market: Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.4. Porter's Analysis



4. Global Block Chain Technology Market Size (US$ Bn), by Type, 2016 -2025

4.1. Overview

4.2. Public

4.3. Private

4.4. Consortium



5. Global Block Chain Technology Market Size (US$ Bn), by Application, 2016 -2025

5.1. Overview

5.2. Payments

5.3. Exchanges

5.4. Smart Contracts

5.5. Documentation

5.6. Digital Identity

5.7. Others



6. Global Block Chain Technology Market Size (US$ Bn), by End-Use Industry, 2016 -2025

6.1. Overview

6.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

6.3. Non-Financial Sectors



7. Global Block Chain Technology Market Size (US$ Bn), by Geography, 2016 -2025



8. Profiles



Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Deloitte

Ripple

Chain, Inc.

BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)

Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI)

Digitalx Ltd. (Digital Cc Ltd.)

Earthport

Abra, Inc.

Other Notable Players

