Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - Augusta Industries Inc. (TSXV: AAO) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has released its financial results for the nine months ending September 30, 2017.

For the three months ending September 30, 2017, the Corporation had revenues of $650,000 as compared to $1,479,000 during the three months ending September 30, 2016. Marcon group backlog sales as on the date of the MD&A is $1,988,000. Four of the backlog orders worth $1,723,000 have a long delivery lead time. The Corporation also expects to build on the two contracts signed in 2017 by FOX-TEK worth $1,039,000 over a three year period.

Total loss from operations for the three months ending September 30, 2017 was $160,000 or a net loss of $0.001 per share compared to a loss of $74,000 or $0.000 per share for the three months ending September 30, 2016. Gross margins for the three months ending September 30, 2017 was 21% compared to 13% for the three months ending September 30, 2016 due to the change in mix between Macron and FOX-TEK sales during the period . The operating expenses in the three months ending September 30, 2017 was slightly less at $251,000 compared to $255,000 for the same period in 2016. Stock based compensation during the three months ending September 30, 2017 was $47,000 while there were no such expenses during the three months ending September 30, 2016.

Marcon group sales in the three months ending September 30, 2017 was $564,000 compared to $1,394,000 in the three months ending September 30, 2016 - a decrease of $830,000. The sales in FOX-TEK for the three months ending September 30, 2017 were $86,000 close to $85,000 sales for the three months ending September 30, 2016.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

September 30, 2017 In $'000s December 31, 2016 In $'000s Current Assets 1,146 1,126 Non-Current Assets 34 42 Total Assets $ 1,180 $ 1,168 Current Liabilities 1,062 1,000 Long term debt 213 31 Total Liabilities 1,275 $ 1,031 Total Shareholder's (Deficiency) Equity $ (95) $ 137





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 (In '000S) 2016 (In '000S) 2017 (In '000S) 2016 (In '000S) Sales $ 650 $ 1,479 $ 2,225 $ 3,297 Cost of sales (515) (1,293) (1,646) (2,419) Gross profit 135 186 579 878 Expenses







Research and development (39) (39) (111) (113) Selling (6) (8) (25) (28) General and administrative (206) (208) (663) (656) Total expenses (251) (255) (799) (797) (Loss) income before the undernoted (116) (69) (220) 81 Finance costs (4) (5) (11) (13) Loss on sale of investments - - - (90) Unrealized gain on investments



- 90 Stock based compensation (47) - (212) - Foreign exchange gain 7 - 17 12 Net (loss) income for the period before tax (160) (74) (426) 80 Income tax expense (5) - (5) (6) Net (loss) income for the period after tax (165) (74) (431) 74

The financial statements, notes to the financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ending September 30, 2017 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Corporate Update - Business Development

Please see section on Business Development (Page 5 ) in the MD&A for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 for details.

About the Corporation:

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Marcon International Inc. ("Marcon") and Fox-Tek Canada Inc. ("Fox-Tek"), the Corporation provides a variety of services and products to a number of clients.

Marcon is an industrial supply contractor servicing the energy sector and a number of US Government entities. Marcon's principal business is the sale and distribution of industrial parts and equipment (Electrical, mechanical and Instrumentation.) In addition to departments and agencies of the U.S. Government, Marcon's major clients include Saudi Arabia-Sabic Services (Refining and Petrochemical), Bahrain National Gas Co, Bahrain Petroleum, Qatar Petroleum, Qatar Gas, Qatar Petrochemical, Gulf of Suez Petroleum, Agiba Petroleum and Burullus Gas Co.

Fox Tek develops non-intrusive asset health monitoring sensor systems for the oil and gas market to help operators track the thinning of pipelines and refinery vessels due to corrosion/erosion, strain due to bending/buckling and process pressure and temperature. The Corporation's FT fiber optic sensor and corrosion monitoring systems allow cost-effective, 24/7 remote monitoring capabilities to improve scheduled maintenance operations, avoid unnecessary shutdowns, and prevent accidents and leaks.

Corporation contact:

Allen Lone, President, CEO, Augusta Industries Inc.

Tel: (905) 275 -8111 Ext 226 email: atlone@fox-tek.com

