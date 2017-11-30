The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.09.2017, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 22.39 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned to be developed on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. The realisation of the value of the land is planned through the selling of land plots or through the development of real estate with the intention of creating a rental income-generating project.



In the first quarter of 2017 a 10.4-hectare industrial property at the price of 850 000 EUR was sold. According to the real right contract, Trigon Property Development AS was obliged to build a road to the sold land plot. On 08.08.2017 AS Trigon Property Development and the buyer agreed on amending the sales agreement and now the buyer is obliged to build the road and facilities according to the detail plan on its own expense. AS Trigon Property Development no longer is responsible for building the road and facilities and is not obliged to pay for the construction. Due to the change in contractual obligations the sale price of the property was amended and the sale price of Kase str 17 is 550 000 EUR.



On 11 May 2017 the Annual General Meeting adopted a resolution to introduce no par value shares with the book value of 0.6 euros and to reduce the share capital of the Company by 400,417 euros from 2,699,020 euros to 2,299,020 euros. Share capital was reduced by reducing book value of the shares by 0.089 euros per share. Share capital reduction will be paid out on 04 December 2017.



Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 September 2017 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.



According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 9 months of 2017 of AS Trigon Property Development is -60,129 euros and the earnings per share is -0.01336 EUR.



As of 30 September 2017 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,292,097 euros. The equity of the company was 1,890,104 euros, corresponding to 82.46 % of the total balance sheet.



Condensed statement of financial position



EUR 30.09.2017 31.12.2016 ------------------------------------------------------ Cash 482,767 38,393 ------------------------------------------------------ Receivables and prepayments 17,856 5,022 ------------------------------------------------------ Assets held for sale 0 850,000 ------------------------------------------------------ Total current assets 500,623 893,415 ------------------------------------------------------ Investment property 1,791,474 1,471,532 ------------------------------------------------------ Total non-current assets 1,791,474 1,471,532 ------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ASSETS 2,292,097 2,364,947 ------------------------------------------------------ Payables and prepayments 401,993 14,297 ------------------------------------------------------ Total current liabilities 401,993 14,297 ------------------------------------------------------ Total liabilities 401,993 14,297 ------------------------------------------------------ Share capital at nominal value 2,299,020 2,699,437 ------------------------------------------------------ Share premium 226,056 226,056 ------------------------------------------------------ Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 ------------------------------------------------------ Retained earnings -922,514 -862,385 ------------------------------------------------------ Total equity 1,890,104 2,350,650 ------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,292,097 2,364,947 ------------------------------------------------------



Condensed statement of comprehensive income



EUR 9 M 2017 9 M 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses related to investment property -28,616 -7,087 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gross loss -28,616 -7,087 --------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative and general expenses -31,539 33,873 --------------------------------------------------------------- Change in fair value of investment property 0 -1,600 --------------------------------------------------------------- Operating loss -60,155 -42,560 --------------------------------------------------------------- Net financial income 26 7 --------------------------------------------------------------- NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -60,129 -42,553 --------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS -60,129 -42,553 ---------------------------------------------------------------





Aivar Kempi



Member of the Management Board



+372 66 79 200



info@trigonproperty.com



