Up to 46.3 g/t gold in rock-chips and anomalism over 500 metres x 750 metres

North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2017) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (ASX: LLO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (FSE: LY1) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the recently announced award of the Navilawa Special Prospecting Licence (SPL 1412) it has completed a first-pass compilation of data over the Banana Creek Target adjoining the Company's fully permitted high grade underground Tuvatu Gold Project located on the island of Viti Levu in the Republic of Fiji.

The Banana Creek Target

Located only 3 kilometres northeast of the Tuvatu Gold Project

northeast of the Tuvatu Gold Project Accessible by roads and tracks

by roads and tracks 114 selective rock chip samples >1g/t gold

46.3 g/t gold peak value in selective rock sample results

in selective rock sample results 160 g/t silver, 2.1% lead, 0.33% zinc peak values in selective rock sample results

peak values in selective rock sample results 1.6 x 0.6 kilometre hydrothermal alteration system defined by radiometric data

hydrothermal alteration system defined by radiometric data 750 x 500 metre gold in soil anomaly

gold in soil anomaly 6 individual mineralised lodes identified in previous surface work

identified in previous surface work 19.5 g/t gold over 0.4 metres in previous reconnaissance drilling

in previous reconnaissance drilling Presents a target for exploration work and to potentially enhance the Tuvatu Gold Project

for exploration work and to potentially enhance the Tuvatu Gold Project One of eleven exploration targets in the recently acquired Navilawa License

Historic Results

The samples in this press-release are compiled from reports and data provided by the Fiji Government Mineral Resources Department and contain information reported by previous explorers in the area. Whilst every effort has been made to review historic reports and check the data, the samples were collected by previous explorers and cannot be fully verified. Company geologists have visited the project and reported lode style of mineralisation visually similar to Tuvatu, however, the original sample security, laboratory, and assay method cannot be fully verified by the Qualified Person / Competent Person other than disclosure taken from previous company reports. These results are hence considered 'historic' and are presented as a guideline only. As a result, the assays reported in this release are not to be considered necessarily representative of the overall system. The Company intends to collect new data in this area, and all historic results will not be used in mineral resource estimation or economic decisions other than to advance exploration. Refer to Appendix 1 for further details.

The Banana Creek Target and its relevance to enhancing Tuvatu

The Banana Creek Target is one of eleven exploration targets recently acquired by the Company in an award of tenure from the Mineral Resources Department, Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Government of Fiji (news release November 20, 2017). The Banana Creek Target has been subject to several generations of superficial surface exploration by previous explorers (Appendix 1) which has included geological mapping, soil sampling and rock-chip sampling. The Banana Creek Target is located 3 kilometres northeast of the Company's fully permitted Tuvatu Gold Project, and hence presents an exploration target within a credible potential trucking distance to the milling operations to be constructed at Tuvatu. As a result, Lion One considers Banana Creek as a clear focus with several mineralised structures potentially capable of complimenting and enhancing production scenarios at the Tuvatu Gold Project.

Previous sample collection

The samples in this press-release are compiled from reports and data provided by the Fiji Government by previous explorers in the area.