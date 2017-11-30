

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk said that his Boring Company will compete to fund, build and operate a high-speed Loop connecting O'Hare International Airport to downtown Chicago.



Boring Company is an infrastructure and tunnel construction company founded in late 2016 by Musk, who is also the chief executive officer of SpaceX and Telsa Inc. (TSLA).



Musk's expression of interest was in response to the City of Chicago's Request for Qualifications or RFQ relating to the O'Hare Express System or OES Project.



The project aims to deliver express service that would take 20 minutes or less to travel from downtown Chicago to O'Hare International Airport or ORD, cutting more than 50 percent off current travel times.



The current total daily number or air passengers traveling between ORD and the Chicago Central Business District is approximately 20,000 and is forecast to grow to at least 35,000 daily air passengers in 2045.



This RFQ represents the commencement of the procurement process for selecting the private party that will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the OES Project.



Respondents can present their qualifications to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the O'Hare Express operating system through a public-private agreement with the City.



'Although cost estimates for the project are not yet known, the RFQ stipulates that the O'Hare Express Service will be funded solely by project-specific revenues (like fares or advertising) and financed entirely by the concessionaire. There will be no taxpayer funding for the project,' Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement. RFQ responses are due on January 24, 2018.



In response to a question on Twitter asking to elaborate on what a 'high-speed loop' was, Musk clarified that a Loop is like a Hyperloop, but without drawing a vacuum inside the tube. He added that there was no need to get rid of air friction for short routes.



To another question on whether people would still travel in electric-powered pods on rails, Musk said, 'Electric pods for sure. Rails maybe, maybe not.'



