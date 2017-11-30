Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Share Premium Cancellation

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 21380013QYWO82NZV529

Cancellation of Share Premium Account

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc announce that, on 29 November 2017, the High Court of Justice Chancery Division confirmed the cancellation of the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company.

The Court Order approving the cancellation was registered with the Registrar of Companies on 29 November 2017 and therefore became effective on that date. This follows the approval of the cancellation of the Company's share premium account by special resolution at the general meeting of the Company held on 10 May 2017.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

30 November 2017

END