SilverSun Technologies, Inc.: SilverSun Technologies to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2017 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 6th at 4 PM PST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Mark Meller, Chief Executive Officer of SilverSun, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

Mr. Meller will be updating the investment community on the Company's record 2017 results, which includes record revenue of $26.09 million (thru 9/30/17), EBITDA of $1.59 million (thru 9/30/17), and earnings per share of $0.13 (also thru 9/30/17). Among other topics, Mr. Meller will be discussing the Company's growth plans now that it has successfully completed its up-listing to NASDAQ, along with its cash dividend policies (the Company has paid 3 cash dividends in 2017).

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

View SilverSun Technologies' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SSNT

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing strategies and solutions to meet our clients' information, technology, and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "Cloud." As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems, Customer Relationship Management, and Business Intelligence. Additionally, we have our own development staff building software solutions for Electronic Data Interchange, time and billing, and various ERP enhancements. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network services practice that provides managed services, hosting, business continuity, cloud, e-mail and web services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Dallas, Arizona, Seattle, Greensboro, and Southern California.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

